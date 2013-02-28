MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian soyoil futures fell nearly 2 percent on Thursday to hit their lowest level in three and a half months as sluggish demand and a drop in edible oil prices overseas prompted traders to liquidate long positions.

* Rapeseed also fell on an estimated rise in production, while soybean rose on a rise in overseas prices and a weak rupee.

* The losses in soyoil were limited by a weak rupee, which makes edible oil imports expensive but raises returns of oil meal exporters. Rupee fell nearly one percent on Thursday.

* As of 0839 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures for May were down 0.71 percent at 2,393 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans nudged up 0.03 percent to $14.58 per bushel.

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, with palm oil constituting a major part.

* The key April soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.32 percent lower at 676.05 rupees per 10 kg. The contract earlier fell to 672.3 rupees, the lowest level since Nov. 12, 2012.

* "For nearly three months palm oil was trading at a huge discount over soyoil. Now traders are replacing soyoil with palm oil as temperature has started rising," said an Indore-based dealer.

* Palm oil is the preferred oil of bulk consumers in India, but it freezes quickly in the winter season, prompting them to use other edible oils like soyoil.

* India's vegetable oil imports soared 27.4 percent from a month earlier to hit an all-time high in January on record purchases of cheap palm oil from southeast Asia.

* The soybean contract for April delivery was up 0.25 percent at 3,252.5 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed contract for April edged down 0.46 percent to 3,433 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by 400,000 tonnes.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil fell 2.35 rupees to 690.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged up by 3 rupees to 3,382 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased by 4.4 rupees to 3,609 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav)