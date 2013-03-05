MUMBAI, March 5 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures edged higher on Tuesday, following gains in the U.S. market and due to decreasing soybean supplies in local spot markets.

* The gains were capped by a strong rupee and an estimated rise in rapeseed production.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims the returns of oil meal exporters. The rupee rose on Tuesday.

* As of 0722 GMT, Malaysian palm oil futures for May were down 0.83 percent at 2,393 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were unchanged at $14.90-1/4 per bushel, after rising 1.8 percent in the previous session.

* "Soybean supplies are consistently falling in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Many farmers are holding back produce, expecting price rise," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

"Soybeans can rise further, but soyoil is likely to remain under pressure. In last two months, Indian oil mills have imported a large amount of palm oil."

* India meets more than half of its edible oil requirement through imports, of which palm oil constitutes a major part.

* The key April soyoil contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.24 percent higher at 675.2 rupees per 10 kg.

* Edible oil stocks in India are expected to have hit a record in February as buyers rushed to purchase ahead of a widely anticipated increase in import taxes that never materialised.

* The soybean contract for April delivery was up 0.93 percent at 3,310 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed contract for April edged up 0.35 percent to 3,418 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by 400,000 tonnes.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged down 1.20 rupees to 683.90 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans were up by 5 rupees to 3,411 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)