MUMBAI, March 6 Indian soyoil and rapeseed futures eased from their highest levels in a week, while soybeans extended gains to their highest level in more than 10 weeks, following overnight leads in the U.S. and on lower supplies of the bean in the local market. * Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose to their highest level in nearly four months on Tuesday as hold-ups in getting recently harvested South American crops to market buoyed demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. * The soybean contract for April delivery on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.15 percent at 3,423 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 3,444.50 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 17. * Buying is advised in April soybean at 3,380 rupees, targeting 3,500 rupees, with a stop loss at 3,330 rupees, said Aurobinda Prasad, head of research, Karvy Comtrade. * The key April soyoil contract was 0.29 percent lower at 679.50 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a high of 684.70 rupees, a level last seen on Feb. 28. * Selling is advised at 680 rupees, for a target of 666 rupees, with a stop loss of 690 rupees, said Prasad. * The rapeseed contract for April was 0.41 percent lower at 3,395 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 3,425 rupees, a level last seen on Feb. 25. * India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by 400,000 tonnes. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged 3.20 rupees higher to 687.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans were up 39 rupees at 3,464 rupees per 100 kg. Rapeseed in Jaipur rose 15.35 rupees to 3,544.20 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)