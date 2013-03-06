MUMBAI, March 6 Indian soyoil and rapeseed
futures eased from their highest levels in a week, while
soybeans extended gains to their highest level in more than 10
weeks, following overnight leads in the U.S. and on lower
supplies of the bean in the local market.
* Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose to their
highest level in nearly four months on Tuesday as hold-ups in
getting recently harvested South American crops to market buoyed
demand for U.S. supplies, traders said.
* The soybean contract for April delivery on India's
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.15
percent at 3,423 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of
3,444.50 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 17.
* Buying is advised in April soybean at 3,380 rupees,
targeting 3,500 rupees, with a stop loss at 3,330 rupees, said
Aurobinda Prasad, head of research, Karvy Comtrade.
* The key April soyoil contract was 0.29 percent
lower at 679.50 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a high of 684.70
rupees, a level last seen on Feb. 28.
* Selling is advised at 680 rupees, for a target of 666
rupees, with a stop loss of 690 rupees, said Prasad.
* The rapeseed contract for April was 0.41 percent
lower at 3,395 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 3,425
rupees, a level last seen on Feb. 25.
* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth
this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the
world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by
400,000 tonnes.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
3.20 rupees higher to 687.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans
were up 39 rupees at 3,464 rupees per 100 kg. Rapeseed in Jaipur
rose 15.35 rupees to 3,544.20 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)