MUMBAI, March 7 Indian soybeans eased from their highest level in more than 10 weeks on Thursday, tracking overseas markets and on lack of export demand for meal, while rapeseed edged higher on short-covering. * India's soymeal exports fell 6.2 percent in February from a month ago, due to lower crushing as farmers hold back stocks on hopes of better prices, while the approaching arrival of the South American crop dampened demand for Indian meal. Soybeans are crushed to produce soymeal and soyoil. * At 0918 GMT, the soybean contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.06 percent lower at 3,415.50 rupees per 100 kg, easing from the previous day's high of 3,444.50 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 17. * "CBOT is down, which is weighing on prices, and even soymeal exports were down in February," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management. * The rapeseed contract for April was 0.56 percent higher at 3,405 rupees per 100 kg. Soyoil for April delivery was 0.06 percent lower at 674.20 rupees per kg. * "Rapeseed will come down due to expectations of higher arrivals," said Reddy, adding rapeseed may trade in a range of 3,380 rupees to 3,420 rupees. * India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by 400,000 tonnes. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged 2.65 rupees lower to 683.30 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans were up 5 rupees at 3,462 rupees per 100 kg. Rapeseed in Jaipur rose 11.25 rupees to 3,551.65 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)