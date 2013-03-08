MUMBAI, March 8 Indian soybeans futures rose
more than 2 percent to their highest level in more than five
months, in line with overseas markets, and on lack of supplies.
* Chicago soybeans edged higher, rising for four out of five
sessions as the market was underpinned by strong demand and
expectations the U.S. government will tighten its supply
outlook.
* Soybeans supplies have been falling from the key producing
regions of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, as farmers are
unwilling to sell produce, expecting a price rise.
* At 0818 GMT, the most-active soybean contract for April
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was 2.30 percent higher at 3,495 rupees per 100
kg, after hitting a high of 3,507.5 rupees, a level last seen on
Sept. 22, 2012.
* Buying is advised in soybeans at 3,420-3,400 rupees, for a
target of 3,600 rupees, with a stop loss below 3,300 rupees,
said Aurobinda Prasad, head of research, Karvy Comtrade.
* The rapeseed contract for April delivery was 0.70
percent higher at 3,431 rupees per 100 kg. Soyoil contract for
April delivery was 0.79 percent higher at 679.70 rupees
per 10 kg.
* India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth
this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the
world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by
400,000 tonnes.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged
2.35 rupees higher to 685.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans
were up 40 rupees at 3,513 rupees per 100 kg. Rapeseed in Jaipur
fell 22.60 rupees to 3,525 rupees per 100 kg.
* India's soymeal exports fell 6.2 percent in February from
a month ago, due to lower crushing as farmers hold back stocks
on hopes of better prices.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)