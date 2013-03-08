MUMBAI, March 8 Indian soybeans futures rose more than 2 percent to their highest level in more than five months, in line with overseas markets, and on lack of supplies. * Chicago soybeans edged higher, rising for four out of five sessions as the market was underpinned by strong demand and expectations the U.S. government will tighten its supply outlook. * Soybeans supplies have been falling from the key producing regions of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, as farmers are unwilling to sell produce, expecting a price rise. * At 0818 GMT, the most-active soybean contract for April delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 2.30 percent higher at 3,495 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 3,507.5 rupees, a level last seen on Sept. 22, 2012. * Buying is advised in soybeans at 3,420-3,400 rupees, for a target of 3,600 rupees, with a stop loss below 3,300 rupees, said Aurobinda Prasad, head of research, Karvy Comtrade. * The rapeseed contract for April delivery was 0.70 percent higher at 3,431 rupees per 100 kg. Soyoil contract for April delivery was 0.79 percent higher at 679.70 rupees per 10 kg. * India's rapeseed output is expected to surge by a fifth this year due to favourable weather conditions, helping the world's biggest vegetable oil importer boost local supplies by 400,000 tonnes. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil edged 2.35 rupees higher to 685.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans were up 40 rupees at 3,513 rupees per 100 kg. Rapeseed in Jaipur fell 22.60 rupees to 3,525 rupees per 100 kg. * India's soymeal exports fell 6.2 percent in February from a month ago, due to lower crushing as farmers hold back stocks on hopes of better prices. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)