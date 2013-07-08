MUMBAI, July 8 Indian soybean futures edged higher on Monday on gains in overseas markets and expectations that a further drop in the rupee could help soymeal exporters in the coming months.

* Soyoil was up on a weak rupee and a likely rise in demand during Ramadan, while depleting supplies lifted rapeseed.

* At 0843 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 0.04 percent at 2,386 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were 0.43 percent higher at $12.33-1/2 per bushel.

* "Soymeal exports improved in June. The continuous depreciation in rupee can allow oil mills to sign new orders," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline Ltd.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but raises returns for oilmeal exporters. The rupee hit a record low against the dollar on Monday.

* India's overseas sales of soymeal rose to 213,564 tonnes in June from 96,492 tonnes in May, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association showed on Friday.

* "A sharp upside in oilseeds and edible oils is unlikely. The area under soybeans has also risen sharply. In many places sowing was completed ahead of schedule. This will weigh on sentiment," Rao said.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybeans on 8.32 million hectares as of July 4, compared with 1.90 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.44 percent at 3,169 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key August soyoil contract rose 0.49 percent to 687.50 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for August edged up 0.40 percent to 3,504 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 3.25 rupees at 693 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 12 rupees to 3,773 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 10 rupees to 3,494 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)