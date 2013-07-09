MUMBAI, July 9 Indian soybean futures jumped on Tuesday as oil millers struggled to secure supplies in spot markets amid export demand for soymeal, while soyoil traded steady.

* Rapeseed edged up on thin supplies in the physical market.

* At 0756 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 0.59 percent at 2,390 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were 1.08 percent higher at $12.65-3/4 per bushel.

* "Tight supplies in local and overseas markets are supporting soybeans. Demand in local market has improved due to weak rupee. Oil millers are getting new soymeal exports orders," said an analyst at Angel Commodities Broking Pvt. Ltd.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but raises returns for oilmeal exporters. The rupee hit a record low against the dollar on Monday.

* India's overseas sales of soymeal rose to 213,564 tonnes in June from 96,492 tonnes in May, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association showed on Friday.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.13 percent at 3,173.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybeans on 8.32 million hectares as of July 4, compared with 1.90 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* The key August soyoil contract nudged up 0.06 percent to 683.80 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for August rose 0.29 percent to 3,493 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 0.20 rupees at 693 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 21 rupees to 3,785 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was steady at 3,500 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)