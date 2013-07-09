MUMBAI, July 9 Indian soybean futures jumped on
Tuesday as oil millers struggled to secure supplies in spot
markets amid export demand for soymeal, while soyoil traded
steady.
* Rapeseed edged up on thin supplies in the physical market.
* At 0756 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
was up 0.59 percent at 2,390 ringgit per tonne, while
U.S. soybeans were 1.08 percent higher at $12.65-3/4 per
bushel.
* "Tight supplies in local and overseas markets are
supporting soybeans. Demand in local market has improved due to
weak rupee. Oil millers are getting new soymeal exports orders,"
said an analyst at Angel Commodities Broking Pvt. Ltd.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but raises
returns for oilmeal exporters. The rupee hit a record low
against the dollar on Monday.
* India's overseas sales of soymeal rose to 213,564 tonnes
in June from 96,492 tonnes in May, data from the Solvent
Extractors' Association showed on Friday.
* The key October soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.13 percent at
3,173.50 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian farmers have cultivated soybeans on 8.32 million
hectares as of July 4, compared with 1.90 million hectares a
year earlier, farm ministry data showed.
* The key August soyoil contract nudged up 0.06
percent to 683.80 rupees per 10 kg.
* The rapeseed contract for August rose 0.29 percent
to 3,493 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
down 0.20 rupees at 693 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 21
rupees to 3,785 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed was steady at 3,500 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)