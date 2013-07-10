MUMBAI, July 10 Indian soybean futures rose on Wednesday following gains in the overseas market and an improvement in export demand for soymeal, while rapeseed and soyoil nudged higher due to better demand for edible oils in spot markets.

* At 0749 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 0.38 percent at 2,388 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were 0.27 percent higher at $12.79-3/4 per bushel.

* "Soybean is getting support from the world market. Supplies are tight in local and overseas markets. There is good demand from oil mills in spot market," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

"Although the area under soybean has risen new supplies are unlikely to come before October. Until then supplies will remain constrained."

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybeans on 8.32 million hectares as of July 4, compared with 1.90 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.36 percent at 3,203.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's overseas sales of soymeal rose to 213,564 tonnes in June from 96,492 tonnes in May, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association showed on Friday.

* The key August soyoil contract nudged up 0.11 percent to 689.40 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for August rose 0.11 percent to 3,516 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Jaipur spot market in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 20 rupees to 3,525 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jijo Jacob)