MUMBAI, July 11 Indian soybean rose a tad to hover near its highest level in more than a week in line with overseas leads, export demand for meal and heavy demand from crushers, while soyoil and rapeseed also edged higher.

* Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans, which represents the new crop, rose as much as 0.4 percent to $12.90 per bushel, not far from Wednesday's near three-week high of $12.95.

* "Crushing plants have started buying aggressively," which is helping prices, said Ambika TB, an analyst with Karvy Comtrade, adding soybean may trade in the range of 3,157-3,226 rupees for the rest of the week.

* At 0811 GMT, the key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.35 percent at 3,218 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's overseas sales of soymeal rose to 213,564 tonnes in June from 96,492 tonnes in May, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association showed.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybeans on 8.32 million hectares as of July 4, compared with 1.90 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* The key August soyoil contract nudged up 0.18 percent to 686.90 rupees per 10 kg. The rapeseed contract for August rose 0.34 percent to 3,514 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 0.25 rupees at 696.35 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 16 rupees to 3,848 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 4.05 rupees to 3,533.50 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Supriya Kurane)