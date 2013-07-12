MUMBAI, July 12 Indian soybean futures eased from their highest level in two weeks on Friday on higher area under cultivation. Soyoil and rapeseed also edged lower.

* At 0741 GMT, the key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.42 percent at 3,199 rupees per 100 kg, easing from the previous day's high of 3,235 rupees, a level last seen on June 29.

* "Fundamentally, soybean is weak as acreage has increased by four times," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybeans on 8.32 million hectares as of July 4, compared with 1.90 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* The key August soyoil contract nudged 0.49 percent lower to 680.60 rupees per 10 kg. The rapeseed contract for August fell 0.68 percent to 3,482 rupees per 100 kg due to higher stocks in the spot market.

* Selling is advised at 3,480 rupees, for a target of 3,440 rupees and stop loss of 3,505, said Reddy.

* At the Indore spot market in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 0.30 rupee at 695.90 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 20 rupees to 3,870 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 4.35 rupees to 3,541.10 rupees.

* India's overseas sales of soymeal rose to 213,564 tonnes in June from 96,492 tonnes in May, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association showed. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)