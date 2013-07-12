MUMBAI, July 12 Indian soybean futures eased
from their highest level in two weeks on Friday on higher area
under cultivation. Soyoil and rapeseed also edged lower.
* At 0741 GMT, the key October soybean contract on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down
0.42 percent at 3,199 rupees per 100 kg, easing from the
previous day's high of 3,235 rupees, a level last seen on June
29.
* "Fundamentally, soybean is weak as acreage has increased
by four times," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with
Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities.
* Indian farmers have cultivated soybeans on 8.32 million
hectares as of July 4, compared with 1.90 million hectares a
year earlier, farm ministry data showed.
* The key August soyoil contract nudged 0.49 percent
lower to 680.60 rupees per 10 kg. The rapeseed contract for
August fell 0.68 percent to 3,482 rupees per 100 kg due
to higher stocks in the spot market.
* Selling is advised at 3,480 rupees, for a target of 3,440
rupees and stop loss of 3,505, said Reddy.
* At the Indore spot market in the central state of Madhya
Pradesh, soyoil was down 0.30 rupee at 695.90 rupees per 10 kg,
while soybeans rose 20 rupees to 3,870 rupees per 100 kg. At
Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 4.35 rupees to 3,541.10
rupees.
* India's overseas sales of soymeal rose to 213,564 tonnes
in June from 96,492 tonnes in May, data from the Solvent
Extractors' Association showed.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)