MUMBAI, July 15 Indian soybean and rapeseed futures edged higher on Monday on thin supplies in spot markets and a weak rupee, while soyoil eased following losses in Malaysian palm oil prices.

* At 0831 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 2.61 percent at 2,241 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were 0.04 percent lower at $12.56-3/4 per bushel.

* "Early sowing of soybean and other oilseeds will lead to early harvesting. That should improve edible oil supplies in local market by a month in advance compared to normal schedule," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybeans on 10.31 million hectares as of July 11, compared with 5.45 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.26 percent at 3,123.50 rupees per 100 kg, while the key August soyoil contract edged down 0.42 percent to 666.50 rupees per 10 kg.

* "The depreciating rupee is also supporting oilseeds. It is making edible oil imports expensive and discouraging overseas purchases," Mathur said.

* India's refined palm oil imports fell around 21 percent in June from the previous month's record as weakness in the rupee currency made overseas purchases more expensive.

* The rapeseed contract for August rose 0.18 percent to 3,427 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 3.55 rupees at 687.65 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped 25 rupees to 3,774 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 14 rupees to 3,505 rupees.

* India's overseas sales of soymeal rose to 213,564 tonnes in June from 96,492 tonnes in May, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association showed on Friday. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)