MUMBAI, July 16 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures were steady on Tuesday as gains in U.S. soybean futures outweighed a firm rupee and hopes of a bumper soybean output due to expansion in acreage.

* At 0739 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 0.27 percent at 2,257 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were 0.85 percent higher at $12.74-1/2 per bushel.

* U.S. corn and soybean crops deteriorated in the latest week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday in a weekly report, with most of the declines noted in the western half of the Corn Belt, which has been in need of rain.

* "The U.S. market is giving support to the local market. Domestic fundamentals are weak. The expansion in the soybean growing area will lead to higher production. The weather is favourable for the crop," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* Indian farmers have cultivated soybeans on 10.31 million hectares as of July 11, compared with 5.45 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.06 percent at 3,159 rupees per 100 kg, while the key August soyoil contract edged down 0.14 percent to 671.10 rupees per 10 kg.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper and trims the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Tuesday.

* India's refined palm oil imports fell around 21 percent in June from the previous month's record as weakness in the rupee currency made overseas purchases more expensive.

* The rapeseed contract for August eased 0.43 percent to 3,438 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 0.05 rupees at 688.10 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 8 rupees to 3,765 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 6 rupees to 3,514 rupees.

* India's overseas sales of soymeal rose to 213,564 tonnes in June from 96,492 tonnes in May. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)