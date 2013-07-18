MUMBAI, July 18 Indian rapeseed futures on Thursday fell to their lowest level in more than 17 months, depressed by sluggish demand for meal and ample supplies of imported edible oils.

* Soybean was steady as the higher area under cultivation weighed, while soyoil nudged up on a weak rupee and a rise in overseas palm oil prices.

* At 0756 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 1.2 percent at 2,277 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were 0.6 percent lower at $12.75-3/4 per bushel.

* The rapeseed contract for August on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.71 percent to 3,377 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,365 rupees, the lowest level since February 6, 2012.

* "Demand is weak for both rapeseed meal and oil. Farmers are holding a large amount of stocks due to bumper production. But large scale imports of edible oils are depressing demand for rapeseed," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but raises the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee fell on Thursday against the dollar.

* The key October soybean contract was unchanged at 3,136 rupees per 100 kg, while the key August soyoil contract rose 0.29 percent to 666.45 rupees per 10 kg.

* Supplies from the new-season soybean crop are likely to begin in September, nearly a month in advance due to early sowing, dealers said.

* Indian farmers have grown soybeans on 10.31 million hectares as of July 11, compared with 5.45 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* India's refined palm oil imports fell around 21 percent in June from the previous month's record as weakness in the rupee currency made overseas purchases more expensive.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 0.30 rupees at 688.80 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 14 rupees to 3,752 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 15 rupees to 3,494 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)