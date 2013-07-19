MUMBAI, July 19 Indian soybean futures fell more than one percent on Friday on prospects of bumper production due to higher sowing and conducive weather, while soyoil and rapeseed also declined, tracking a drop in the world market.

* At 0818 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 0.39 percent at 2,282 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were 0.24 percent higher at $12.68-2/4 per bushel, after falling 1.4 percent in the previous session.

* The rapeseed contract for August on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange eased 0.21 percent to 3,381 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,365 rupees in the previous session, the lowest level since Feb. 6, 2012.

* The key October soybean contract was down 1.22 percent at 3,113 rupees per 100 kg, while the key August soyoil contract fell 0.36 percent to 665.75 rupees per 10 kg.

* "Soybean output is likely to be higher than last year. The weather is favourable. Sowing was carried out ahead of the normal schedule. We can expect early arrivals from the new season crop," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but raises the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee eased on Friday against the dollar.

* Supplies from the new-season soybean crop are likely to begin in September, nearly a month in advance due to early sowing, dealers said.

* Indian farmers have grown soybeans on 10.31 million hectares as of July 11, compared with 5.45 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 0.35 rupees at 688.60 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 36 rupees to 3,705 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up by 5 rupees to 3,496 rupees.

* India's refined palm oil imports fell around 21 percent in June from the previous month's record as weakness in the rupee currency made overseas purchases more expensive. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)