MUMBAI, July 22 Indian soybean futures fell nearly 3 percent on Monday to their lowest level in more than nine months, hit by prospects of bumper production due to higher sowing and favourable weather.

* The key October soybean contract was down 2.63 percent at 3,041 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0836 GMT, after hitting a low of 3,029.5 rupees, a level last seen on Oct. 4, 2012.

* Indian farmers have grown soybeans on 11 million hectares as of July 18, compared with 8.62 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* Supplies from the new-season soybean crop are likely to begin in September, nearly a month in advance due to early sowing, dealers said.

* Soybeans should come below 3,000 rupees in one or two weeks, said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities.

* The key August soyoil contract fell 0.97 percent to 659 rupees per 10 kg. The rapeseed contract for August was down 1.65 percent at 3,339 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to a low of 3,337 rupees.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 4.10 rupees at 678.40 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 94 rupees to 3,510 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 23.75 rupees to 3,465.65 rupees.

* India's refined palm oil imports fell around 21 percent in June from the previous month's record as weakness in the rupee made overseas purchases more expensive. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)