MUMBAI, July 22 Indian soybean futures fell
nearly 3 percent on Monday to their lowest level in more than
nine months, hit by prospects of bumper production due to higher
sowing and favourable weather.
* The key October soybean contract was down 2.63
percent at 3,041 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0836 GMT, after hitting a low of
3,029.5 rupees, a level last seen on Oct. 4, 2012.
* Indian farmers have grown soybeans on 11 million hectares
as of July 18, compared with 8.62 million hectares a year
earlier, farm ministry data showed.
* Supplies from the new-season soybean crop are likely to
begin in September, nearly a month in advance due to early
sowing, dealers said.
* Soybeans should come below 3,000 rupees in one or two
weeks, said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade
Derivatives & Commodities.
* The key August soyoil contract fell 0.97 percent
to 659 rupees per 10 kg. The rapeseed contract for August
was down 1.65 percent at 3,339 rupees per 100 kg, after
falling to a low of 3,337 rupees.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
down 4.10 rupees at 678.40 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell
94 rupees to 3,510 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed fell 23.75 rupees to 3,465.65 rupees.
* India's refined palm oil imports fell around 21 percent in
June from the previous month's record as weakness in the rupee
made overseas purchases more expensive.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)