NEW DELHI, July 23 Indian soybean futures were down on Tuesday as output prospect for the main summer oilseed crop appears bright due to higher area under cultivation and favourable weather in growing regions.

* Weakness in overseas markets, mainly in Malaysian crude palm oil, also put pressure on the domestic futures.

* At 0925 GMT, the benchmark contract on the Bursa Malaysia was quoted at 2,259 ringgit ($710) a tonne, down 0.5 percent.

* "Soy futures are displaying weak sentiments as the output prospect for the soybean crop looks bright due to the well distributed monsoon rains," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with New Delhi-based brokerage Religare Commodities.

* On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the key October soybean contract was down 0.5 percent at 3,056 rupees per 100 kg.

* Indian farmers had planted soybeans in 11 million hectares until the week to July 18, up 28 percent from a year earlier, showed farm ministry data, aided by an early monsoon onset over the main growing areas of central and western India.

* Mathur said rapeseed futures reflected the sentiment of soy complex, despite higher price in spot markets due to strong demand for fried foods during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

* The key August soyoil contract fell 0.9 percent to 658 rupees per 10 kg. The rapeseed contract for September was down 1.1 percent at 3,345 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in central Madhya Pradesh state, soybeans fell 6 rupees to 3,482 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil was down about 2 rupees at 676 rupees per 10 kg.

* At Jaipur in western Rajasthan state, rapeseed was up 3 rupees at about 3,468 rupees.

($1 = 3.18 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)