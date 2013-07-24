MUMBAI, July 24 Indian soybean and soyoil
futures fell to their lowest level in 9-1/2 months on Wednesday,
while rapeseed hit a nearly 20-month low, depressed by higher
area under oilseeds, with a strong rupee and a drop in overseas
edible oil prices further hurting sentiment.
* At 0957 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract
was down 1.51 percent at 2,224 ringgit per tonne, while
U.S. soybeans were 0.5 percent higher at $12.66-1/2 per
bushel. The soybean contract hit a one-week low in the previous
session.
* The rapeseed contract for August on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange dropped 2.44 percent to 3,233
rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,226 rupees earlier in the
day, the lowest level since Dec. 14, 2011.
* The key October soybean contract was down 1.59
percent at 3,007.50 rupees per 100 kg. It had earlier fallen to
2,991 rupees, the lowest level since Oct. 5, 2012.
* The key August soyoil contract was down 0.93
percent at 651.35 rupees per 10 kg, falling earlier to 651
rupees, the lowest since Oct. 10, 2012.
* "Many bearish fundamentals have emerged at the same time,
although oilseeds were most hurt by higher area under oilseeds
and early sowing. Weather is still favourable for oilseeds, but
excessive rainfall can damage the crop," said Vedika Narvekar, a
senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims
returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Wednesday
against the dollar.
* Supplies from the new-season soybean crop are likely to
begin in September, nearly a month in advance due to early
sowing, dealers said.
* Indian farmers have grown soybeans on 11 million hectares
as of July 18, compared with 8.62 million hectares a year
earlier, farm ministry data showed.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
down 5.45 rupees at 669.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell
64 rupees to 3,425 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged down by 34 rupees to 3,426 rupees.
* India's refined palm oil imports fell around 21 percent in
June from the previous month's record as weakness in the rupee
currency made overseas purchases more expensive.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)