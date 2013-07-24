MUMBAI, July 24 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell to their lowest level in 9-1/2 months on Wednesday, while rapeseed hit a nearly 20-month low, depressed by higher area under oilseeds, with a strong rupee and a drop in overseas edible oil prices further hurting sentiment.

* At 0957 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 1.51 percent at 2,224 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans were 0.5 percent higher at $12.66-1/2 per bushel. The soybean contract hit a one-week low in the previous session.

* The rapeseed contract for August on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange dropped 2.44 percent to 3,233 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,226 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since Dec. 14, 2011.

* The key October soybean contract was down 1.59 percent at 3,007.50 rupees per 100 kg. It had earlier fallen to 2,991 rupees, the lowest level since Oct. 5, 2012.

* The key August soyoil contract was down 0.93 percent at 651.35 rupees per 10 kg, falling earlier to 651 rupees, the lowest since Oct. 10, 2012.

* "Many bearish fundamentals have emerged at the same time, although oilseeds were most hurt by higher area under oilseeds and early sowing. Weather is still favourable for oilseeds, but excessive rainfall can damage the crop," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst with Angel Commodities Broking.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Wednesday against the dollar.

* Supplies from the new-season soybean crop are likely to begin in September, nearly a month in advance due to early sowing, dealers said.

* Indian farmers have grown soybeans on 11 million hectares as of July 18, compared with 8.62 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 5.45 rupees at 669.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 64 rupees to 3,425 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down by 34 rupees to 3,426 rupees.

* India's refined palm oil imports fell around 21 percent in June from the previous month's record as weakness in the rupee currency made overseas purchases more expensive. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)