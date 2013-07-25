MUMBAI, July 25 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell to their lowest level in 9-1/2 months on Thursday, while rapeseed hit a nearly 20-month low as a strong rupee and a jump in oilseeds acreage due to good monsoon depressed sentiment.

* At 0751 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 0.45 percent at 2,212 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans fell 0.28 percent to $12.53-1/4 per bushel.

* The rapeseed contract for August on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange dropped 2.85 percent to 3,136 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 3,117 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since Dec. 3, 2011.

* "The continuous fall in prices have hurt demand in spot market. Stockists want to sell before prices fall further, but buyers are not interested. Buyers think prices may correct more," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with New Delhi-based brokerage Religare Commodities.

* "So far rainfall was good in all oilseeds producing states. It is promising a bumper oilseeds production," Mathur said.

* Indian farmers have grown soybeans on 11 million hectares as of July 18, compared with 8.62 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* The key October soybean contract was down 2.18 percent at 2,939 rupees per 100 kg. It had earlier fallen to 2,921 rupees, the lowest level since Oct. 4, 2012.

* The key August soyoil contract was down 1.50 percent at 641.30 rupees per 10 kg, falling earlier to 640.20 rupees, the lowest since Oct. 9, 2012.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Thursday against the dollar.

* Supplies from the new-season soybean crop are likely to begin in September, nearly a month in advance due to early sowing, dealers said.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 10 rupees at 659.15 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans fell 111 rupees to 3,290 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed dropped by 64 rupees to 3,350 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)