NEW DELHI, July 26 Indian soy futures were up on Friday as buying support returned after the market factored in the encouraging trend in soybean planting due to good monsoon rains in growing regions.

* Rainfall has been well distributed over the main growing areas of central and western India. Soybeans are planted in June-July with the progress of monsoon rains, and harvested from October.

* Supplies from the new-season soybean crop are likely to begin in September, nearly a month in advance due to early sowing, dealers said.

* Soybeans and soyoil hit their lowest levels in 9-1/2 months on Thursday due to higher cultivated area for soybean, the main summer oilseed crop.

* "Soy futures recovered as the impact of this year's good monsoon has been factored in by market players as there is not much room for more downslide," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* Indian farmers sowed soybeans in 11 million hectares until the week ended July 18, up 28 percent from a year ago, farm ministry data showed.

* At 0930 GMT, the key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.1 percent at 2,916 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key August soyoil contract was up 0.6 percent at 637 rupees per 10 kg.

* Rapeseed took cues from the soy complex with the key August contract higher 0.3 percent at 3,107 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders said global sentiment also supported the recovery in domestic futures. The benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 0.6 percent at 2,183 ringgit ($680) per tonne.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 72 rupees to 3,160 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil dropped around 4 rupees to 651 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 23 rupees to 3,293 rupee. ($1 = 3.1985 ringgits) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)