NEW DELHI, July 29 Indian soybean futures fell on Monday as an above-average monsoon helped increase acreage for the main summer oilseed crop though heavy rains in producing areas limited the downside.

* Rainfall has been heavy in the last couple of days in Madhya Pradesh, the main soybean producing state in central India, raising concerns that continued heavy rains could be bad for the crop.

* "Output prospects could get hit if the heavy monsoon continues to obstruct sunshine during the initial growth stage," said Rajesh Agrawal, chief coordinator at the Indore-based Soybean Processors Association of India.

* The soybean crop needs sufficient sunlight during the flowering and podding stages for healthy growth, he said.

* "Soy futures now await triggers," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Indian farmers had sown soybeans in around 12 million hectares until the week ended July 25, up 16 percent from a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* At 0930 GMT, the key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.5 percent at 2,917 rupees ($49.46) per 100 kg.

* Domestic oilseeds and edible oil futures also reflected sentiments in global prices.

* The benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was down 0.7 percent at 2,167 ringgit ($680) per tonne, while U.S. soybeans fell 1.0 percent to $12.2 per bushel.

* The key August soyoil contract was down 0.1 percent at 642 rupees per 10 kg.

* Rapeseed followed the soy complex with the key August contract down 0.1 percent at 3,104 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell one rupee to 3,258 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil dropped about 2 rupees to 650 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 22 rupees to 3,287 rupees. [$1 = 3.2080 ringgit] (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)