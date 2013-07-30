MUMBAI, July 30 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures edged higher on Tuesday on concerns that heavy rainfall in central India could damage soybean crop and as overseas edible oil prices rose amid a weak rupee.

* At 0917 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 2.22 percent at 2,215 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.23 percent to $12.22-3/4 per bushel.

* The rapeseed contract for August on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose 0.75 percent to 3,098 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Soybean area has risen, but the continuous rainfall in Madhya Pradesh can damage soybean crop," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline Ltd.

* "Rainfall in next few days will determine the price movement. More rainfall can increase concerns and boost prices."

* Top soybean producing Madhya Pradesh state is likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days, weather department said on Tuesday afternoon.

* Indian farmers have grown soybeans on 11.73 million hectares as of July 25, compared with 10.15 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* The key October soybean contract was up 1.64 percent at 2,937 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key August soyoil contract climbed 0.69 percent to 643.75 rupees per 10 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee fell on Tuesday against the dollar.

* Supplies from the new-season soybean crop are likely to begin in September, nearly a month in advance due to early sowing, dealers said.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 3.25 rupees at 646.25 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans edged lower 2 rupees to 3,247 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased by 2 rupees to 3,291 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)