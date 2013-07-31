MUMBAI, July 31 Indian oilseeds and soyoil jumped more than 2 percent on Wednesday to their highest level in a week on concerns of soybean crop damage after excess monsoon rains in central India, and firm overseas markets.

* At 0734 GMT, the benchmark Malaysian palm oil contract was up 0.45 percent at 2,225 ringgit per tonne, while U.S. soybeans rose 0.46 percent to $12.08-1/2 per bushel.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 2.02 percent at 3,037.50 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 3,051 rupees, a level last seen on July 23.

* This rally could sustain for a week and prices may fall next week, said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities. Soybean may trade in the range of 3,000-3,080 rupees this week, he said.

* Top soybean producing Madhya Pradesh state is likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days, the weather department said on Wednesday.

* Indian farmers have grown soybeans on 11.73 million hectares as of July 25, compared with 10.15 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* The key August soyoil contract climbed 1.92 percent to 657.75 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a high of 659.55 rupees, last seen on July 23.

* The rapeseed contract for August rose 1.89 percent to 3,179 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a high of 3,194 rupees, last seen on July 25.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 14.70 rupees at 660.70 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 62 rupees to 3,333 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 46.15 rupees to 3,350 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)