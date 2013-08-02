MUMBAI Aug 2 Indian soyoil and rapeseed futures rose on Friday on a weak rupee, while soybean eased on forecast of lower rainfall in some soybean growing areas next week.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive and raises the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee fell on Friday.

* At 0947 GMT, the key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 0.53 percent at 2,998 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Soybean crop was hurt by heavy rainfall. The weather department expects lower rainfall next week. That should help the crop," said an Indore-based oil miller.

* Key soybean producing eastern part of Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive scanty rainfall in three days starting from Saturday, the weather department said on Friday.

* Indian farmers have grown soybeans on 11.73 million hectares as of July 25, compared with 10.15 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* The key August soyoil contract rose 0.53 percent to 662 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for August edged up 0.28 percent to 3,169 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 4.05 rupees at 670.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose 46 rupees to 3,421 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up by 16.40 rupees to 3,400 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)