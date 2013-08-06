NEW DELHI Aug 6 Indian soybean futures were up on Tuesday amid fears of heavy showers over the growing areas in the next couple of days, while a record low rupee supported trading in the soy complex.

* At 0830 GMT, the key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.3 percent at 2,939 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Soybeans are getting support from worries that heavy rains, if continued for the next couple of days, could hamper the growth process for the oilseed crop," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* The key soybean producing Vidarbha region of Maharashtra and some parts of Madhya Pradesh are expected to receive showers in the next couple of days, the weather department said.

* Indian farmers had grown soybeans on 11.88 million hectares as of Aug. 1, up 15 percent from a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but ensures higher returns to soymeal exporters. The rupee fell to its lowest level on Tuesday.

* The key September soyoil contract rose 0.9 percent to 649 rupees per 10 kg, reflecting the weakness in the rupee.

* Lack of buying support pushed the rapeseed contract for September down 0.2 percent to 3,244 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 32 rupees to 3,423 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil was up 2.2 rupees at 674 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged down 2.3 rupees to 3,461 rupees due to lack of buying interests by stockists. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)