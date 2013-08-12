NEW DELHI Aug 12 Indian soybean futures fell on Monday on expectations of higher output due to favourable monsoon so far over the main growing areas despite fears of some crop damage in certain regions.

* At 0930 GMT, the key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.6 percent at 2,986 rupees ($49.06) per 100 kg.

* "The production outlook for soybean is positive despite the fear of damage to the planted crop due to heavy showers in some growing pockets," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

* He also said the extent of damage to the planted soybean crop could not yet be ascertained as the main summer season oilseed crop was still in the growing stage.

* Indian farmers planted soybeans on 11.88 million hectares as of Aug. 1, up 15.2 percent from a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.

* Traders said soybean prices in spot were higher as soymeal exporters took buying position ahead of a U.S. government report on global supply and demand for farm products including soybean.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture will release its August crop report at 1600 GMT.

* India is a major supplier of soymeal to host of East Asian nations where the Indian supply of the animal feed is preferred as it is derived from non-genetically modified soybean.

* Soyoil and rapeseed futures reflected sentiment in spots where prices rose on hopes the festival season would boost demand for edible oils.

* The key September soyoil contract rose 0.2 percent to 653 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for September edged up 0.1 percent to 3,277 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 46 rupees to 3,586 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil gained 4 rupee to 680 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 21.5 rupees to 3,479 rupees. ($1 = 60.865 rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)