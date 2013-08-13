NEW DELHI Aug 13 Indian soybean futures rose on Tuesday after the U.S. government reduced its soybean output estimate at a time when the market was expecting an upward revision.

* Global cooking oil prices traded up after the U.S. Department of Agriculture report.

* At 0930 GMT, the Malaysian benchmark palm oil contract <FCPOc3) traded at 2,298 ringgit ($710) per tonne, up 2.5 percent. The US soybean contract gained 1.1 percent to $12.38-3/4 a bushel.

* "The deeper-than-expected cut in U.S. soybean yields and stocks dominated Indian market sentiment," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* Domestic soybean futures also attracted buying support on fears that heavy rains in some pockets could damage the main summer oilseed crop.

* Traders said fresh buying by stockists ahead of the festive season led to higher trade in soyoil and rapeseed in the spot markets.

* A weak Indian currency supported the rise in soyoil as overseas purchases become costly. India is the leading importer of vegetable oils, buying about 1 million tonnes of soyoil annually from Argentina and Brazil.

* The key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.6 percent at 3,044 rupees ($49.78) per 100 kg.

* The key September soyoil contract rose 1.0 percent to 661 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for September was up 1.1 percent to 3,316 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 24 rupees to 3,593 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil gained 4 rupees to 683.5 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 30 rupees to 3,511 rupees. ($1 = 3.2485 Malaysian ringgit) ($1 = 61.1450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)