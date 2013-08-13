NEW DELHI Aug 13 Indian soybean futures rose on
Tuesday after the U.S. government reduced its soybean output
estimate at a time when the market was expecting an upward
revision.
* Global cooking oil prices traded up after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture report.
* At 0930 GMT, the Malaysian benchmark palm oil contract
<FCPOc3) traded at 2,298 ringgit ($710) per tonne, up 2.5
percent. The US soybean contract gained 1.1 percent to
$12.38-3/4 a bushel.
* "The deeper-than-expected cut in U.S. soybean yields and
stocks dominated Indian market sentiment," said Prasoon Mathur,
a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.
* Domestic soybean futures also attracted buying support on
fears that heavy rains in some pockets could damage the main
summer oilseed crop.
* Traders said fresh buying by stockists ahead of the
festive season led to higher trade in soyoil and rapeseed in the
spot markets.
* A weak Indian currency supported the rise in soyoil as
overseas purchases become costly. India is the leading importer
of vegetable oils, buying about 1 million tonnes of soyoil
annually from Argentina and Brazil.
* The key October soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 1.6 percent at 3,044
rupees ($49.78) per 100 kg.
* The key September soyoil contract rose 1.0 percent
to 661 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for
September was up 1.1 percent to 3,316 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose
24 rupees to 3,593 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil gained 4
rupees to 683.5 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose 30 rupees to 3,511 rupees.
($1 = 3.2485 Malaysian ringgit)
($1 = 61.1450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)