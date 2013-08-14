NEW DELHI Aug 14 Indian soybean futures fell on Wednesday as production outlook for the main summer season oilseed crop improved with monsoon rains receding in growing areas.

* "Soybean output prospects appear bullish as the fear of damage due to heavy splash in some pockets has now subsided in growing areas of central and western India," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* The soybean crop is now at a growing stage and needs rains at intervals for ensuring healthy growth.

* Reddy also said domestic soyoil futures were down as the country had imported a huge quantity last month, taking advantage of lower global prices.

* India's soyoil imports rose 69 percent to 234,650 tonnes in July from the previous month.

* India, the world's leading importer of vegetable oils, imports about 1 million tonnes of soyoil each year.

* Traders said the country's huge edible oil stocks would keep sentiments bearish in the short-run.

* India's imports of all vegetable oils, including palm oils, eased 6.1 percent to 889,493 tonnes in July, on high domestic stocks and a weak rupee that made overseas purchases costlier.

* India's total edible oil stocks stood at around 2 million tonnes by the end of July, according to Mumbai-based trade body Solvent Extractors' Association.

* Last month's stocks were close to the record high of 2.1 million tonnes hit at the start of April. SEA's estimates include stocks lying at various ports and also those in pipelines.

* At 1000 GMT, the key October soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was down 1.6 percent at 3,014 rupees ($49.34) per 100 kg.

* Rapeseed futures reflected the sentiment of the soy complex.

* The key September soyoil contract was down 0.7 percent at 658 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for September was down 1.0 percent at 3,299 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 17 rupees to 3,569 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil was down 1.5 rupees at 681 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was down 11 rupees at 3,500 rupees.

[$1 = 61.085 Indian rupees] (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)