MUMBAI Aug 19 Indian soyoil futures rose more than 1 percent on Monday to hit their highest level in more than 5 weeks, while soybean jumped 3 percent on weak rupee and following gains in the world market.

* Rapeseed futures also edged higher on the weak rupee that makes edible oil imports expensive, but raises the returns of oilmeal exporters.

* The Indian rupee fell to a record low on Monday and looked poised for further losses, with a series of measures unveiled last week failing to stall its decline.

* Malaysian palm oil futures gained on Monday to the highest in over a month, tracking firm soybean markets and on investor optimism ahead of exports data.

* At 0901 GMT, the key October soybean contract was up 2.91 percent at 3,150 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "The constant fall in the rupee and improvement in overseas markets are hardening local edible oil prices," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with New Delhi-based brokerage Religare Commodities.

"Area under oilseeds has risen and output is expected to rise. But some oilseeds growing states are receiving heavy rainfall, which could damage the crops."

* As of Aug. 15, there were 12.13 million hectares devoted to soybean cultivation in India compared to 10.64 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week.

* The key September soyoil contract was up 1.20 percent at 674.90 rupees per 10 kg, after rising to 675.5 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since July 13.

* The rapeseed contract for September edged up 0.50 percent to 3,406 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 5.95 rupees at 688.45 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose by 19 rupees to 3,567 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased by 8 rupees to 3,550 rupees.

* Indian soybean production is likely to rise as much as 18 percent to a record 13.34 million tonnes in 2013/14 from the year earlier as rains boost crops in key growing areas, a senior industry official said. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Supriya Kurane)