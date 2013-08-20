MUMBAI Aug 20 Indian soyoil futures fell on Tuesday, following losses in rival palm oil overseas, while rapeseed dropped on ample supplies due to a rise in production.

* Soybean was trading higher on concerns heavy rainfall in the top producing Madhya Pradesh state may damage the crop.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged lower on Tuesday as traders booked profits from a recent rally, although losses were trimmed by resilient exports and dry weather concerns in soy-producing U.S. Midwest.

* At 0756 GMT, the key October soybean contract was up 0.57 percent at 3,194 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Rapeseed stocks are higher due to last year's bumper production," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities.

"This year, Rajasthan has received good rainfall. There are chances of bumper production again this year."

* Rapeseed output in 2012/13 jumped nearly 22 percent to 7.15 million tonnes.

* The north-western state of Rajasthan is India's top rapeseed producer. It has received 43 percent more rainfall than normal since the start of the monsoon season on June 1, weather department data shows.

* The key September soyoil contract was down 0.65 percent at 673 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for September was 1.76 percent lower at 3,352 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but raises the returns of oilmeal exporters.

* The Indian rupee slumped to a record low in early trade on Tuesday and bond yields hit another five-year high as Asia's third-largest economy bore the brunt of growing money flows out of emerging markets.

* Most spot markets for agriculture commodities were closed due to a festival.

* Indian soybean production is likely to rise as much as 18 percent to a record 13.34 million tonnes in 2013/14 from a year earlier as rains boost crops in key growing areas, a senior industry official said.

* As of Aug. 15, there were 12.13 million hectares devoted to soybean cultivation in India compared with 10.64 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)