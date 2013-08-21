MUMBAI Aug 21 Indian soybean futures rose on Wednesday to their highest level in a month on concerns heavy rainfall in the top producing Madhya Pradesh state may damage the crop.

* Soyoil and rapeseed were treading water following a similar trend in the overseas edible oil prices.

* By the midday break, the benchmark November contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was down 0.1 percent at 2,326 ringgit ($707) per tonne, after trading in a tight range of 2,311 ringgit to 2,339 ringgit.

* At 0809 GMT, the key October soybean contract was up 0.74 percent at 3,271.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after rising to 3,294 rupees, the highest level since July 19.

* "The soybean crop in Madhya Pradesh needs sunshine, but continuously it is getting rainfall. There are reports of crop damage in some areas, pushing up prices," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC Comtrade.

* Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days, the weather department said on Wednesday.

* The key September soyoil contract was up 0.15 percent at 683.30 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for September was 0.12 percent higher at 3,383 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but raises the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee eased on Wednesday.

* At the Jaipur spot market in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 2 rupees to 3,556 rupees.

* Indian soybean production is likely to rise as much as 18 percent to a record 13.34 million tonnes in 2013/14 from a year earlier as rains boost crops in key growing areas, a senior industry official said.

* As of Aug. 15, there were 12.13 million hectares devoted to soybean cultivation in India compared with 10.64 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)