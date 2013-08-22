MUMBAI Aug 22 Indian soybean futures extended the previous session's gains on Thursday to hit their highest level in nearly five weeks on a weak rupee and concerns over crop damage in the top producing Madhya Pradesh state.

* "Crop damage concerns are rising as the weather department has forecast more rainfall in Madhya Pradesh. Soybean crop is maturing and more rains can damage it," said Faiyaz Hudani, a senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days, the weather department said on Thursday.

* Soyoil was steady, while rapeseed fell on profit-taking driven by higher stocks.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but raises the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee hit a record low on Thursday.

* Palm oil futures rose to their highest level in more than a month on Thursday after poor Malaysian economic data weakened the ringgit and a surprise surge in China's manufacturing sector fuelled demand hopes.

* At 0815 GMT, the key October soybean contract was up 0.69 percent at 3,347.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after rising to 3,387 rupees, the highest level since July 19.

* The key September soyoil contract was down 0.27 percent at 690 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for September was down 0.70 percent at 3,415 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 9.40 rupees to 701.85 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans jumped by 54 rupees to 3,646 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 32 rupees to 3,604 rupees.

* Indian soybean production is likely to rise as much as 18 percent to a record 13.34 million tonnes in 2013/14 from a year earlier as rains boost crops in key growing areas, a senior industry official said.

* As of Aug. 15, there were 12.13 million hectares devoted to soybean cultivation in India compared with 10.64 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)