MUMBAI Aug 22 Indian sugar futures were steady for a second straight day on Thursday as ample supplies on the back of surplus production in three consecutive years offset hopes a weak rupee would revive exports.

* At 0908 GMT, the key September contract was down 0.13 percent at 3,022 rupees ($46.5) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Mills are struggling to clear the inventory from this year's production. Within a month, the new season will start. Mills want to settle farmers' dues before that," said a Mumbai-based dealer.

* Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, is expected to exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes in the marketing year beginning October 2013, on the back of good monsoon rains, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said.

* Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the top two sugar producers in India, have received more rainfall than normal since the beginning of the monsoon on June 1, weather department data showed, boosting the prospects of higher production.

* Spot sugar was down a rupee at 3,059 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

* A weak rupee increases the returns of sugar exporters. The Indian rupee hit a record low hit on Thursday. ($1 = 65 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)