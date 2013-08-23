MUMBAI Aug 23 Indian soybean futures rose more than 2 percent on Friday, helped by concerns over crop damage in the top producing Madhya Pradesh state.

* At 0921 GMT, the key October soybean contract was up 1.77 percent at 3,336 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after hitting a high of 3,361 rupees earlier in the day.

* "There is report of some crop loss in Madhya Pradesh, which is helping prices," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities. Selling is advised at 3,350 rupees, targeting 3,250, with a stop loss at 3,420, he added.

* The Met department expects rains and thunder showers over Madhya Pradesh during the next two days, it said on its website.

* The key September soyoil contract was up 0.66 percent at 690.60 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for September was 0.47 percent higher at 3,413 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil rose 1.25 rupees to 701.75 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans jumped by 10 rupees to 3,655 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 5.45 rupees to 3,605.45 rupees.

* Indian soybean production is likely to rise as much as 18 percent to a record 13.34 million tonnes in 2013/14 from a year earlier as rains boost crops in key growing areas, a senior industry official said.

* As of Aug. 15, there were 12.13 million hectares devoted to soybean cultivation in India compared with 10.64 million hectares a year ago, farm ministry data showed last week. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)