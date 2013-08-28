MUMBAI Aug 28 Indian soyoil futures jumped to a
10-week high on Wednesday, while the soybean contract rose to
its highest level in nearly six weeks, supported by a plunge in
the rupee to a record low and as edible oil prices improved
overseas.
* Rapeseed also rose, tracking gains in edible oil prices,
though higher stocks limited the upside.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to their highest in more
than two months on Wednesday, as worries persisted over dry
weather in the U.S. Midwest that could lead to lower soybean
yields.
* "Imports are becoming costlier because of the falling
rupee. In the spot market, demand is good as traders are making
purchases for the festive season," said an Indore-based oil
miller.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but
raises returns for oilmeal exporters. The rupee hit a record low
on Wednesday.
* At 0825 GMT, the key October soybean contract was
up 2.54 percent at 3,646.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. It touched 3,686 rupees
earlier in the session, the highest level since July 19.
* Soybean yields are likely to drop due to heavy rainfall in
India's top producing state of Madhya Pradesh, an industry
official said on Monday.
* India has sold 350,000 to 400,000 tonnes of new-crop
soymeal for shipment between October and December on prospects
of higher soybean production and a weak rupee, the official
said.
* The key September soyoil contract was up 1.90
percent at 719.80 rupees per 10 kg, after rising to 722.70
rupees earlier in the day, the highest since June 18.
* The rapeseed contract for September rose 1.08
percent to 3,542 rupees per 100 kg as higher stocks weighed.
* Most spot markets were closed on Wednesday due to a local
festival.
* As of Aug. 22, soybean cultivation took up 12.18 million
hectares in India compared with 10.64 million hectares a year
earlier, farm ministry data showed last week.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)