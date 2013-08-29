MUMBAI Aug 29 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures dropped on Thursday on profit-taking driven by a fall in overseas edible oil prices and as the rupee recouped some of its losses.

* Malaysian palm oil futures slipped on Thursday as investors took profits after six straight sessions of gains for the edible oil that were driven by expectations of hot U.S. weather affecting supply of competing soybean oil.

* "Traders are booking profits as the rupee is gaining some lost ground. In overseas markets also edible oil prices are falling," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline Ltd.

* "The downside is limited. Edible oil demand will remain buoyant in the next few weeks due to festivals."

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims returns for oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Thursday after hitting a record low in the previous session.

* At 0804 GMT, the key October soybean contract was down 1.72 percent at 3,635 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. It touched 3,698 rupees in the previous session, the highest level since July 19.

* Soybean yields are likely to drop due to heavy rainfall in India's top producing state of Madhya Pradesh, an industry official said on Monday.

* India has sold 350,000 to 400,000 tonnes of new-crop soymeal for shipment between October and December on prospects of higher soybean production and a weak rupee, the official said.

* The key September soyoil contract was down 1.32 percent at 725 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for September fell 1.47 percent t0 3,557 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was up 14.50 rupees at 719.90 rupees per 10 kg, while soybean was up 51 rupees at 3,877 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 17 rupees to 3,693 rupees.

* As of Aug. 22, soybean cultivation took up 12.18 million hectares in India compared with 10.64 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed last week. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)