MUMBAI Aug 30 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures extended losses on Friday on weak demand in local spot
markets and as edible oil prices fell overseas on profit-taking.
* Malaysian palm oil futures edged lower on Friday, as
investors took profits from a recent rally fuelled by fears of
dry weather in the soy-producing U.S. Midwest.
* "Weather concerns due to heavy rainfall and quick
depreciation of the rupee lifted prices in the last few
sessions. Now, the rupee is appreciating and weather concerns
have also eased," said Subhranil Dey, an analyst with SMC
Comtrade.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims
returns for oilmeal exporters.
* At 0753 GMT, the key October soybean contract was
down 2.47 percent at 3,480.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* Soybean yields are likely to drop due to heavy rainfall in
India's top producing state of Madhya Pradesh, an industry
official said on Monday.
* India has sold 350,000 to 400,000 tonnes of new-crop
soymeal for shipment between October and December on prospects
of higher soybean production and a weak rupee, the official
said.
* The key September soyoil contract was down 0.94
percent at 709.30 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for September fell 1.14 percent to 3,470 rupees per 100
kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
down 7.85 rupees at 710.20 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans were
down 118 rupees at 3,739 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 43 rupees to 3,650 rupees.
* As of Aug. 22, soybean cultivation took up 12.18 million
hectares in India compared with 10.64 million hectares a year
earlier, farm ministry data showed last week.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)