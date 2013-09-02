MUMBAI, Sept 2 Indian soybean and soyoil futures
fell on Monday on weak demand in spot markets and as the weather
improved in the key oilseed-growing central and western states
of the country.
* Rapeseed futures edged higher on thin supplies in spot
markets.
* "There were concerns over production due to excessive
rainfall. Now the weather is becoming dry in Madhya Pradesh and
Maharashtra, which is good for the crop," said a Mumbai-based
dealer.
* Rainfall is likely at isolated places in Madhya Pradesh
and Maharashtra, the top two soybean producing states, in the
next three days, the weather department said on Monday.
* At 0756 GMT, the key October soybean contract was
down 1.33 percent at 3,424 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* India has sold 350,000 to 400,000 tonnes of new-crop
soymeal for shipment between October and December on prospects
of higher soybean production and a weak rupee, an industry
official said last week.
* Malaysian palm oil futures inched up on Monday on
expectations that healthy exports will persist into September,
fuelling hopes that end-stocks in the world's No.2 producer will
not spike for now.
* The key September soyoil contract was down 0.65
percent at 698.60 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for September rose 0.88 percent to 3,563 rupees per 100
kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
down 2.80 rupees at 702.70 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans
dropped by 99 rupees to 3,549 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed nudged up by a rupee to 3,678 rupees.
* As of Aug. 29, soybean cultivation took up 12.18 million
hectares in India compared with 10.68 million hectares a year
earlier, farm ministry data showed last week.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)