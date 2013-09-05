MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell on Thursday on higher supplies in spot markets and a stronger rupee, while rapeseed edged higher on thin supplies.

* "In spot markets soybean supplies are rising. Farmers are bringing last year's crop as this year production is set to rise significantly," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* "In some markets supplies from the new season soybean have also started in small quantity."

* As of Aug. 29, soybean was cultivated in 12.18 million hectares in India compared with 10.68 million hectares a year earlier, farm ministry data showed last week.

* At 0809 GMT, the key October soybean contract was down 0.53 percent at 3,539.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* U.S. soybeans edged higher on Thursday on bargain hunting after a steep loss in the previous session, but forecasts for marginally better crop weather and talk of more sales from China's stockpile capped gains.

* The key October soyoil contract fell 1 percent to 680.60 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October rose 0.36 percent to 3,619 rupees per 100 kg.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rallied and shares surged on Thursday after India's new central bank chief unveiled measures to support the ailing currency.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was down 3.45 rupees at 697.55 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans dropped 43 rupees to 3,557 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 27 rupees to 3,673 rupees.

* India has sold 350,000 tonnes to 400,000 tonnes of new-crop soymeal for shipment between October and December on prospects of higher soybean production and a weak rupee, an industry official said last week.

* India's soymeal exports in August rose about three quarters from a month ago as a weak rupee made shipments more competitive and demand from Europe picked up. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)