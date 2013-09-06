MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian soyoil and rapeseed
futures eased on Friday after the rupee rebounded, while soybean
was flat as gains in the world market and healthy overseas
demand for soymeal offset new season supplies.
* At 0806 GMT, the U.S. November soybeans contract was
up 0.22 percent at $13.70-1/2 a bushel, adding to a 1.1 percent
gain in the previous session.
* "There is no clarity over U.S. soybean production yet. Bad
weather for the crop there will help Indian meal exporters,"
said Vibhu Ratandhara, associate vice-president, research,
Bonanza Commodity.
* As of Aug. 29, soybean was cultivated in 12.18 million
hectares in India compared with 10.68 million hectares a year
earlier, farm ministry data showed last week.
* The key October soybean contract was up 0.03
percent at 3,536 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange.
* The key October soyoil contract fell 0.53 percent
to 678.15 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for
October dropped 0.72 percent to 3,602 rupees per 100 kg.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims
returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Friday.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soyoil was
down 2.80 rupees at 694.95 rupees per 10 kg, while soybeans rose
19 rupees to 3,587 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed eased 6 rupees to 3,685 rupees.
* India has sold 350,000 tonnes to 400,000 tonnes of
new-crop soymeal for shipment between October and December on
prospects of higher soybean production and a weak rupee, an
industry official said last week.
* India's soymeal exports in August rose about three
quarters from a month earlier as a weak rupee made shipments
more competitive and demand from Europe picked up.
