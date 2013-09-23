NEW DELHI, Sept 23 Indian soybean futures rose
on Monday as late monsoon rains over the growing areas of
central India are likely to delay the harvest of the crop.
* Soybean is the main summer season oilseed crop in India, a
leading supplier of soymeal in Asia. The South Asian country is
also the world's leading importer of cooking oils.
* The size of the soybean crop is crucial for fixing the
export of soymeal which is widely used as animal feed in
Southeast Asian countries. The crop size is also vital as it
determines the extent of domestic supplies of soyoil.
* "Soybean harvest will be delayed as the growing areas of
Madhya Pradesh received late monsoon rains this weekend," said
Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.
* The early onset of the monsoon this year had initially led
to expectations of an early harvest, but the recent late rains
in parts of central India have dampened these hopes.
* India's soybean coverage rose 14 percent to 12.22 million
hectares this year, promising a higher output this year.
* India could export as much as 5 million tonnes of soymeal
in the year from Oct. 1, 2013, a rise of about 25 percent on the
previous year, as Asia's top exporter of the animal feed finds
strong demand from Iran and Thailand.
* At 0900 GMT, the key November soybeans contract
was 0.8 percent up at 3,451 rupees ($55.36) per 100 kg on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* Soyoil traded up ahead of festival season demand which sets
in from October.
* Rapeseed futures reflected the sentiment in the soy complex
despite weak spot prices on higher planting prospects for the
country's main winter oilseed crop from next month.
* The key October soyoil contract was 1.0 percent up
at 660 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October
edged up 0.3 percent to 3,500 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose
38 rupees to 3,506 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose about 3
rupees at 667 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed
fell 15.5 rupees to 3,600 rupees.
($1 = 62.335 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)