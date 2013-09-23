NEW DELHI, Sept 23 Indian soybean futures rose on Monday as late monsoon rains over the growing areas of central India are likely to delay the harvest of the crop.

* Soybean is the main summer season oilseed crop in India, a leading supplier of soymeal in Asia. The South Asian country is also the world's leading importer of cooking oils.

* The size of the soybean crop is crucial for fixing the export of soymeal which is widely used as animal feed in Southeast Asian countries. The crop size is also vital as it determines the extent of domestic supplies of soyoil.

* "Soybean harvest will be delayed as the growing areas of Madhya Pradesh received late monsoon rains this weekend," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with Religare Commodities.

* The early onset of the monsoon this year had initially led to expectations of an early harvest, but the recent late rains in parts of central India have dampened these hopes.

* India's soybean coverage rose 14 percent to 12.22 million hectares this year, promising a higher output this year.

* India could export as much as 5 million tonnes of soymeal in the year from Oct. 1, 2013, a rise of about 25 percent on the previous year, as Asia's top exporter of the animal feed finds strong demand from Iran and Thailand.

* At 0900 GMT, the key November soybeans contract was 0.8 percent up at 3,451 rupees ($55.36) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* Soyoil traded up ahead of festival season demand which sets in from October.

* Rapeseed futures reflected the sentiment in the soy complex despite weak spot prices on higher planting prospects for the country's main winter oilseed crop from next month.

* The key October soyoil contract was 1.0 percent up at 660 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October edged up 0.3 percent to 3,500 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 38 rupees to 3,506 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose about 3 rupees at 667 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 15.5 rupees to 3,600 rupees. ($1 = 62.335 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Sunil Nair)