MUMBAI, Sept 24 Indian soybean futures edged
higher on Tuesday on good demand in spot markets and as late
monsoon rains over the growing areas of central India raised
concerns over the quality of the crop.
* Soyoil edged higher on a likely rise in demand due to
festivals, while rapeseed was steady as the recent rains are
likely to accelerate sowing of the oilseed from next month.
* "Heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh in the last few days can
deteriorate quality of the crop that is ready for harvesting.
Supplies in spot market may also get delayed," said Isha
Trivedi, an analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.
* The early onset of the monsoon this year had initially led
to expectations of an early harvest, but the recent late rains
in parts of central India have dampened these hopes.
* "In spot markets demand from oil mills will remain active
in the next few weeks. They need bean to fulfill soymeal exports
orders," said Trivedi. Soybeans are crushed to produce oil and
meal.
* India could export as much as 5 million tonnes of soymeal
in the year from Oct. 1, 2013, a rise of about 25 percent on the
previous year, as Asia's top exporter of the animal feed finds
strong demand from Iran and Thailand.
* At 0906 GMT, the key October soybeans contract was
0.31 percent up at 3,443 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* The key October soyoil contract was 0.31 percent up
at 663.90 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for
October edged up 0.11 percent to 3,504 rupees per 100
kg.
* Malaysian palm oil futures inched up on Tuesday as a weaker
ringgit and low price levels attracted overseas buyers and
refiners, with industry data due on Wednesday expected to show
healthy exports.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose
45 rupees to 3,463 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 4.35
rupees to 674.25 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed rose 12 rupees to 3,612 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)