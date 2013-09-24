MUMBAI, Sept 24 Indian soybean futures edged higher on Tuesday on good demand in spot markets and as late monsoon rains over the growing areas of central India raised concerns over the quality of the crop.

* Soyoil edged higher on a likely rise in demand due to festivals, while rapeseed was steady as the recent rains are likely to accelerate sowing of the oilseed from next month.

* "Heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh in the last few days can deteriorate quality of the crop that is ready for harvesting. Supplies in spot market may also get delayed," said Isha Trivedi, an analyst at Phillip Commodities India Pvt Ltd.

* The early onset of the monsoon this year had initially led to expectations of an early harvest, but the recent late rains in parts of central India have dampened these hopes.

* "In spot markets demand from oil mills will remain active in the next few weeks. They need bean to fulfill soymeal exports orders," said Trivedi. Soybeans are crushed to produce oil and meal.

* India could export as much as 5 million tonnes of soymeal in the year from Oct. 1, 2013, a rise of about 25 percent on the previous year, as Asia's top exporter of the animal feed finds strong demand from Iran and Thailand.

* At 0906 GMT, the key October soybeans contract was 0.31 percent up at 3,443 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key October soyoil contract was 0.31 percent up at 663.90 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October edged up 0.11 percent to 3,504 rupees per 100 kg.

* Malaysian palm oil futures inched up on Tuesday as a weaker ringgit and low price levels attracted overseas buyers and refiners, with industry data due on Wednesday expected to show healthy exports.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 45 rupees to 3,463 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 4.35 rupees to 674.25 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 12 rupees to 3,612 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)