MUMBAI, Sept 27 Indian soybean futures fell on Friday on expectations of higher arrivals next month in local markets, while rapeseed declined on higher stocks.

* The key October soybeans contract on National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 0.73 percent to 3,416.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Overall trend is weak as kharif crop is expected to hit the market soon," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* The key October soyoil contract edged down 0.01 percent to 664.60 rupees per 10 kg as prices consolidated after a sharp fall so far in the month, while the October contract for rapeseed fell 0.65 percent to 3,533 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 8 rupees to 3,479 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil fell 0.45 rupee to 672 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 9.10 rupees to 3,650 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)