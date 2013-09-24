MUMBAI, Sept 24 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures ended steady on Tuesday as a drop in the overseas edible oil prices offset concerns that late monsoon rains over soybean growing areas of central India could damage the quality of the crop.

* Malaysian palm oil futures reversed early gains to end down on Tuesday amid forecasts that competing oilseed supplies would soon flood the market, although a weak ringgit checked losses.

* The key October soybeans contract closed 0.12 percent up at 3,436.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key October soyoil contract finished 0.10 percent up at 662.50 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October edged up 0.09 percent to 3,503 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 39 rupees to 3,469 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 2.80 rupees to 672.70 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 10 rupees to 3,610 rupees.

* India could export as much as 5 million tonnes of soymeal in the year from Oct. 1, 2013, a rise of about 25 percent on the previous year, as Asia's top exporter of the animal feed finds strong demand from Iran and Thailand.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures eased as higher carry forward stocks and forecasts of surplus production for the fourth straight year depressed sentiment.

* The key November contract closed 0.20 percent lower at 2,939 rupees per 100 kg. The contract hit a three-month low of 2,916 rupees last week.

* India's sugar output is expected to be 25 million tonnes in the season starting October, up from a previous forecast of 23.7 million tonnes, as heavy monsoon rains set to boost cane yields, a leading industry body said.

* India's carry-over stocks of sugar on Oct. 1 may jump to 8 million tonnes from 6.2 million a year earlier.

* Spot sugar was 15 rupees lower at 2,976 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to lack of buying amid mounting stocks and expectations of higher sowing on ample rains.

* Estimates of higher summer-sown or kharif pulses output due to good rains also weighed on sentiment, analysts said. Production of kharif pulses has been estimated at 6.01 million tonnes in 2013-14.

* The October chana contract closed down 0.68 percent at 3,056 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana rose 3 rupees to 3,090 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures dropped due to rains in the top producing Rajasthan state, boosting estimates for higher output, while mounting carry forward stocks aided the downfall.

* The November contract closed down 2 percent at 5,940 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar fell 167 rupees to 6,140 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures hit a contract low on sluggish demand, higher carry forward stocks and conducive weather for the crop.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery finished 3.12 percent lower at 4,726 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 4,684 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot turmeric fell 36 rupees to 4,905 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell on rains that brightened the prospects of better sowing, while higher stocks and weak demand also weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery finished down 0.08 percent at 12,985 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 12,865 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot jeera fell 57 rupees to 13,438 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)