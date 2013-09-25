MUMBAI, Sept 25 Indian soybean futures fell on Wednesday on a slight improvement in supplies in the spot market and forecast of dry weather in the key producing areas.

* Soyoil and rapeseed futures were trading steady on hopes demand for edible oils will improve in the next few weeks due to festivals.

* "Supplies are rising. If weather remains dry in central India as forecast by weather department, we can see a sharp rise in supplies in a fortnight," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with New Delhi-based brokerage Religare Commodities.

"The downside in soybean is limited. Demand from oil mills will also remain strong as they need beans to fulfil their soymeal exports obligations."

* India could export as much as 5 million tonnes of soymeal in the year from Oct. 1, 2013, a rise of about 25 percent on the previous year, as Asia's top exporter of the animal feed finds strong demand from Iran and Thailand.

* At 0911 GMT, the key October soybeans contract was 0.48 percent down at 3,420 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key October soyoil contract was 0.15 percent down at 661.50 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for October edged up 0.14 percent to 3,508 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 4 rupees to 3,465 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil eased 0.90 rupee to 671.80 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged lower 2 rupees to 3,608 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)