MUMBAI, Sept 25 Indian sugar futures hit a
contract low on Wednesday due to weak demand amid higher
carry-forward stocks and as the country is poised to produce a
surplus for the fourth straight year.
* At 0944 GMT, the key November contract was 0.20
percent down at 2,933 rupees ($46.75) per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after hitting a low of 2,932
rupees earlier in the day.
* "Everyone knows supplies are higher than demand. The
market has factored in production. Traders want to know about
demand that is poor despite falling prices," said Prasoon
Mathur, a senior analyst with brokerage Religare Commodities.
* "Demand is likely to improve due to festivals like Durga
Puja, Dussehra and Diwali from next month. It can provide some
support to an over-supplied market," Mathur said.
* India's sugar output is expected at 25 million tonnes in
the season starting October, up from a previous forecast of 23.7
million tonnes, as heavy monsoon rains are set to boost cane
yields, a leading industry body said.
* India's carry-over stocks of sugar on Oct. 1 may jump to 8
million tonnes from 6.2 million a year earlier.
* In 2012/13, mills could export only a small amount of
sugar due to lower global prices.
* India could export as much as 3 million tonnes of sugar in
the season beginning October to get rid of excess supply,
capitalising on rising demand from Southeast Asia, the Middle
East and Africa.
* Spot sugar was 5 rupees higher at 2,981 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
($1 = 62.7350 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)