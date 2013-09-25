MUMBAI, Sept 25 Indian sugar futures hit a contract low on Wednesday due to weak demand amid higher carry-forward stocks and as the country is poised to produce a surplus for the fourth straight year.

* At 0944 GMT, the key November contract was 0.20 percent down at 2,933 rupees ($46.75) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after hitting a low of 2,932 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Everyone knows supplies are higher than demand. The market has factored in production. Traders want to know about demand that is poor despite falling prices," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with brokerage Religare Commodities.

* "Demand is likely to improve due to festivals like Durga Puja, Dussehra and Diwali from next month. It can provide some support to an over-supplied market," Mathur said.

* India's sugar output is expected at 25 million tonnes in the season starting October, up from a previous forecast of 23.7 million tonnes, as heavy monsoon rains are set to boost cane yields, a leading industry body said.

* India's carry-over stocks of sugar on Oct. 1 may jump to 8 million tonnes from 6.2 million a year earlier.

* In 2012/13, mills could export only a small amount of sugar due to lower global prices.

* India could export as much as 3 million tonnes of sugar in the season beginning October to get rid of excess supply, capitalising on rising demand from Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

* Spot sugar was 5 rupees higher at 2,981 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

($1 = 62.7350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sunil Nair)