MUMBAI Oct 1 Indian oilseed and soyoil futures
fell on Tuesday on a sharp drop in overseas prices, a strong
rupee and expectations of an increase in supplies from the new
season soybean crop next week onwards.
* Chicago soybeans slid to a six-week low on Tuesday, after
a U.S. report showed higher-than-expected stocks as harvest of
near-record crops gathers pace. Palm oil futures fell, following
losses in soybean.
* "Today, the market is more influenced by overseas
developments than local fundamentals," said Faiyaz Hudani, a
senior research analyst at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.
"The recovery in the rupee is also weighing on sentiment. In
the next few days, supplies of soybeans in local spot markets
will remain a crucial factor. If the weather becomes dry in
Madhya Pradesh, we could see higher supplies."
* At 0743 GMT, the key November soybean contract was
down 1.27 percent at 3,512 rupees ($56.37) per 100 kg on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims
the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Tuesday.
* India could export as much as 5 million tonnes of soymeal
in the year from Oct. 1, 2013, a rise of about 25 percent on the
previous year, as Asia's top exporter of the animal feed finds
strong demand from Iran and Thailand.
* The key November soyoil contract was 0.64 percent
lower at 676.70 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for November fell 0.71 percent to 3,615 rupees per 100
kg.
* India will celebrate festivals such as Dussehra and Diwali
in the next few weeks, when typically edible oil consumption
rises.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell
18 rupees to 3,493 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 0.55
rupee to 683.40 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged down 13 rupees to 3,639 rupees.
($1 = 62.3 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)