NEW DELHI Oct 3 Indian soybean futures fell on profit-taking on Thursday as gains in the rupee made soymeal exports less attractive, though edible oil processors bought new harvest before the start of the festive season.

* The soybean contract failed to hold on to earlier gains due to a strong rupee.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but cuts the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Thursday.

* At 1023 GMT, the key November soybean contract was down 0.7 at 3,541 rupees ($56.71) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. The day's high was at 3,597 rupees.

* India celebrates festivals such as Dussehra and Diwali in the next few weeks, when usually demand for edible oils rises.

* Soybean, the main summer oilseed crop of India, is processed to get cooking oil and soymeal, used as animal feed.

* "Sentiment in the spot market kept buying interests live in futures, but gain in the rupee capped the interest and led to profit booking in soybean," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* Traders said gain in the rupee made soyoil imports costlier in futures despite firmness in spot before the festive season, while this year's good monsoon rains boosted output prospects for rapeseed.

* The key November soyoil contract was 2.3 percent lower at 671.80 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for November fell 1.1 percent to 3,579 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 27 rupees to 3,533 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 8.9 rupee to 695.65 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 9 rupees to 3,629 rupees. ($1 = 62.435 rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)