NEW DELHI Oct 3 Indian soybean futures fell on
profit-taking on Thursday as gains in the rupee made soymeal
exports less attractive, though edible oil processors bought new
harvest before the start of the festive season.
* The soybean contract failed to hold on to earlier gains
due to a strong rupee.
* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but cuts
the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Thursday.
* At 1023 GMT, the key November soybean contract was
down 0.7 at 3,541 rupees ($56.71) per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. The day's high was at 3,597
rupees.
* India celebrates festivals such as Dussehra and Diwali in
the next few weeks, when usually demand for edible oils rises.
* Soybean, the main summer oilseed crop of India, is
processed to get cooking oil and soymeal, used as animal feed.
* "Sentiment in the spot market kept buying interests live
in futures, but gain in the rupee capped the interest and led to
profit booking in soybean," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice
president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.
* Traders said gain in the rupee made soyoil imports
costlier in futures despite firmness in spot before the festive
season, while this year's good monsoon rains boosted output
prospects for rapeseed.
* The key November soyoil contract was 2.3 percent
lower at 671.80 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for November fell 1.1 percent to 3,579 rupees per 100
kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose
27 rupees to 3,533 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 8.9
rupee to 695.65 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed fell 9 rupees to 3,629 rupees.
($1 = 62.435 rupees)
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Anand Basu)