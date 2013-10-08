MUMBAI Oct 8 Indian soybean futures jumped more
than 2 percent on Tuesday to hit their highest level in nearly
six weeks on good demand in the spot market for new season
supplies that have been disrupted due to rainfall in top
producer Madhya Pradesh in the last five days.
* Soyoil and rapeseed also rose as demand for edible oils
has been growing in spot markets due to festivals.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to their highest in nearly
three weeks on Tuesday, posting four straight days of gains,
after a market survey showed palm stocks and output in the
world's No.2 producer may be lower than initially expected.
* "Oil mills are aggressively buying in spot markets. Most
of the new season supplies are of poor grade, with higher
moisture content. Mills have signed soymeal export orders. Now
they need dry beans that can be crushed quickly," said Prasoon
Mathur, a senior analyst with brokerage Religare Commodities.
* Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive more rainfall in the
next 24 hours, the weather department said on Tuesday. Fresh
showers can disrupt harvesting and further tighten supplies in
spot market, Mathur said.
* At 0846 GMT, the key November soybean contract was
up 1.82 percent at 3,616.50 rupees ($58.48) per 100 kg on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. The contract
earlier rose to 3,623 rupees, the highest level since Aug. 29.
* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but
raises the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee eased on
Tuesday.
* India could export as much as 5 million tonnes of soymeal
in the year from Oct. 1, 2013, a rise of about 25 percent on the
previous year, as Asia's top exporter of the animal feed finds
strong demand from Iran and Thailand.
* The key November soyoil contract was 1.68 percent
higher at 686.70 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for November edged up 1.15 percent to 3,596 rupees per
100 kg.
* In the next few weeks, India will celebrate festivals such
as Dussehra and Diwali, when edible oil consumption typically
rises.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans
edged up 2 rupees to 3,543 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose
5.30 rupees to 690.95 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed climbed up 13 rupees to 3,651 rupees.
* India's soymeal exports surged to 173,381 tonnes in
September from 6,525 tonnes a year ago.
($1 = 61.8450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)