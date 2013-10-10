MUMBAI Oct 10 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures edged up on Thursday on a weaker rupee, gains in the overseas market and as a disruption in soybean harvesting is likely to continue due to rainfall in key growing states.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose for a fifth straight day on robust export demand.

* "Soybean harvesting has been disrupted due to heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. In spot markets millers are actively buying, but supplies are thin," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* Soybean-growing areas of Maharashtra, the country's second-biggest producer, are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next three days, the weather department said.

* India's soymeal exports surged to 173,381 tonnes in September from 6,525 tonnes a year earlier.

* At 0855 GMT, the key November soybean contract was up 0.71 percent at 3,668 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* India could export as much as 5 million tonnes of soymeal in the year from Oct. 1, 2013, a rise of about 25 percent on the previous year, as Asia's top exporter of the animal feed finds strong demand from Iran and Thailand.

* A weak rupee makes edible oil imports expensive, but raises the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee fell on Thursday.

* The key November soyoil contract was 0.97 percent higher at 701 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for November edged up 0.33 percent to 3,619 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the next few weeks, India will celebrate festivals such as Dussehra and Diwali, when edible oil consumption typically rises.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans eased 11 rupees to 3,583 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil edged up 1.25 rupees to 706.65 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 15 rupees to 3,685 rupees. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)