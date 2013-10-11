MUMBAI Oct 11 Indian soybean and soyoil futures eased on Friday after hitting their contract highs on profit-taking driven by losses in overseas prices and a strong rupee, though thin supplies in spot markets limited the downside.

* Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Friday due to profit-taking after five days of gains, with trading seen range bound as the focus shifts to U.S. lawmakers who are struggling to reach a deal to avert a possible sovereign default next week.

* "Traders are booking profits in soybean. The recovery in the rupee is also weighing," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities.

* "The downside in soybean is limited. Many soybean growing areas are likely to get rainfall due to the cyclone and that could damage the crop."

* Soybean-growing areas of Maharashtra, the country's second-biggest producer, are likely to receive heavy rainfall over the next two days, the weather department said.

* India's east coast braced on Friday for a cyclone covering half the size of the country, with tens of thousands of residents in low-lying areas fleeing their homes after authorities forecast a risk to life.

* India's soymeal exports surged to 173,381 tonnes in September from 6,525 tonnes a year earlier.

* At 0823 GMT, the key November soybean contract was down 0.79 percent at 3,652 rupees ($59.63) per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after hitting a contract high of 3,709 rupees earlier in the day.

* India could export as much as 5 million tonnes of soymeal in the year from Oct. 1, 2013, a rise of about 25 percent on the previous year, as Asia's top exporter of the animal feed finds strong demand from Iran and Thailand.

* A strong rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper, but trims the returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Friday.

* The key November soyoil contract was 0.78 percent lower at 696.05 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 705.9 rupees earlier in the day.

* The rapeseed contract for November jumped 1.30 percent to 3,649 rupees per 100 kg.

* In the next few weeks, India will celebrate festivals such as Dussehra and Diwali, when edible oil consumption typically rises.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 9 rupees to 3,615 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil edged up 3.60 rupees to 717 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 26 rupees to 3,717 rupees. ($1 = 61.24 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)